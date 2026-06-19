Iran peace deal; jury to continue deliberations in Jeffrey Donaldson trial

US president Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Medal of Honor award ceremony at the White House on Thursday. Photograph: Aaron Schwartz/EPA

A full memorandum of understanding has been published on the peace deal between Iran and the US including an end to the conflict on all fronts, a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and that Iran will not produce any nuclear weapons.

The jury in the trial of the former DUP leaderJeffrey Donaldson will continue its deliberations at Newry Crown Court today.

An amendment to Ireland’s abortion law removing the mandatory three day wait between initial consultation and access to termination will go to a vote in Seanad Éireann. What impact would the change have on pregnant women?

Parents of dyslexic school pupils have their say on the assistance given to their children during the state exams.