High Irish house prices driven by bidding wars, and why tattoos could affect the immune system

Our system of homebuying is stoking bidding wars and pushing property prices higher, according to the ESRI.

In the space of two years, a playschool in Co Donegal went from applying for planning permission to expand to receiving an order of condemnation due to defective concrete blocks.

Donald Trump could deflect Maga criticism of AI for the loss of jobs in the US towards Ireland, writes Chris Horn. If the AI sector collapses, he might try to blame over-regulation in Europe.

Culling “risky” ideas from the Leaving Cert curriculum would do a disservice to students, writes Joe Humphreys in his Unthinkable column today. Some teachers argue the curriculum should – and does – deal with viewpoints on the right and even far right.

Tattoos are generally considered safe, but there are things you should know, writes Dr Muiris Houston.