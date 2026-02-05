Early Edition Podcast

Early Edition podcast: Cork landlord ‘traumatised’, Taoiseach bounces back and more weather warnings

Plus: French Foreign Ministry trolls Musk and Ireland’s Six Nations campaign kicks off

Listen | 08:50
Eoghan O'Mahony has been trying to gain possession of his property for more than a year. Photograph: Alan Betson
Thu Feb 05 2026 - 06:00

A Cork man who had to move in with family after his overholding tenant failed to pay rent for more than a year has described his experience as a landlord as “traumatic”.

The latest Irish Times Ipsos B&A opinion poll spells good news for Taoiseach Micheál Martin, but lukewarm results for the Coalition, and the main opposition party Sinn Féin.

Unsettled conditions are expected to continue into early next week, Met Éireann says. It comes as rainfall alerts have been issued for 11 counties on Thursday in advance of further potential flooding.

The standard approach of most European governments to the constant attacks coming from Elon Musk has been to ignore the online rants of the tech billionaire. French diplomats have decided to take a different approach.

Ireland kicks off its Six Nations campaign with its first game against France tonight. It’s the first time in the modern era that a Six Nations game has been held on a Thursday, to avoid clashing with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Italy.

