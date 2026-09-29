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Drumcree standoff continues with no resolution in sight

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Education spending below average; and Ireland’s footballers to vote on second Israel match

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A march of members of the Orange Order is blocked by police near Drumcree Church on Monday. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters
A march of members of the Orange Order is blocked by police near Drumcree Church on Monday. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters
Andrew McNair
Tue Sept 29 2026 - 06:00

The standoff between residents of Garvaghy Road in Portadown, Co Armagh, and the Orange Order shows no sign of resolution.

Ireland is spending less per student across its education system than the average developed country, according to an OECD report.

Almost 30,000 people have opted out of the State’s new auto-enrolment pension scheme, but the Government says participation remains far stronger than expected.

Heimir Hallgrímsson has told The Irish Times Ireland’s soccer players won’t make a decision on whether to fulfil their second match against Israel on Sunday, until after Thursday’s Nations League clash against Austria.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
Orange OrderHeimir HallgrímssonOrganisation For Economic Co-Operation And Development (OECD)

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