Teenager charged in relation to Grace Lynch death considering plea, court told

Grace Lynch had been crossing the road when she was knocked down. She received treatment at the scene but later died in hospital. Photograph: RIP.ie

A teenager charged in connection with a Dublin crash in which Grace Lynch was fatally injured appeared in court on Tuesday, and the court was told his defence is considering a plea.

Lynch (16) died in January after being struck by a scrambler bike at a pedestrian crossing in Finglas.

Keith Lee (18), of Park View Drive, Poppintree Park, Dublin 11, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday, where the book of evidence was due to be heard.

State solicitor Anthony Hopkins told Judge David McHugh that Lee’s defence is considering a plea, but that this would be delayed due to the ongoing solicitors’ strike.

The judge said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) could proceed if a guilty plea was agreed, but Hopkins said the defence had requested a delay as it is still considering the plea.

McHugh agreed to push the case back until November 10th.

Lee was initially charged with dangerous driving causing the death of another person. In July, he was further charged with four counts of dangerous driving – relating to the area in which Grace Lynch was killed – one count of having no insurance and one count of having no driving licence.

Blanchardstown District Court previously heard that Lee was caught “red-handed” and was arrested at the scene of the crash.

Garda Thomas McDaniel said Lee admitted to being the driver of the vehicle and that the incident was captured by CCTV.

The court heard that the footage suggested the bike was being driven at a speed of at least 85km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Grace Lynch had been crossing the road when she was knocked down. She received treatment at the scene but later died in hospital.