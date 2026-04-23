Drug deaths in Dublin’s south inner city, cost rental homes and Chris O’Dowd’s GAA career

Of around 7,000 children who live in Dublin’s southwest inner city, fewer than four in every 10 of them go to secondary school, while a new study finds crime rates and drug deaths are twice the national average there.

Since applications opened for the first cost-rental housing development in Balbriggan in north Dublin in July 2021, every scheme has been vastly over-subscribed. But recent viability assessments are putting a question mark over the model’s future.

The attempted murder of veteran criminal and upcoming byelection candidate Gerry Hutch (59) is one of the conspiracies in which the State will alleged cartel leader Daniel Kinahan (48) was involved when he goes on trial.

Hollywood actor Chris O’Dowd is reminiscing about his formative years playing for Roscommon – as the current team gears up to take on Mayo in this weekend’s Connacht semi-final.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.