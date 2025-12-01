Creaking infrastructure, playoff in Prague and taking up Irish as an adult

If you’re commuting to work right now on a jam-packed train or bus, you’ll want to read Cliff Taylor’s look ahead to the Accelerating Infrastructure Taskforce report.

Considering whether to go to Prague for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play off against the Czech Republic? Dubliner Cóilín O’Connor has lived there since 1995 and has a few tips on how to avoid the sky high air fares.

What’s it like to learn Irish again as an adult? Completely different, reports Jack White. He’s been speaking to a number of people taking evening classes at Conradh na Gaeilge. “Raging I didn’t do this years ago,” says one.

And “regift the bejaysis out of it,” says Conor Pope. Our Pricewatch editor is doling out his top tips for a cheaper (and greener) Christmas 2025. There’s some “helpful” advice from some of our readers too.