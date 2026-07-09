Derry City take first-leg defeat to CSKA Sofia in Europa League qualifiers

Europa League, first round qualifier: CSKA Sofia 3 (Pittas 20, 53, Jordão 42) Derry City 2 (Boyce 31, Olayinka 89)

Derry City kept their chances of progressing in the Uefa Europa League alive with a valiant performance against CSKA Sofia at the Vasil Levski Stadium.

Local newspapers had written off Derry’s chances, describing them as a side with “lots of enthusiasm but little talent” ahead of this first-round qualifier.

But despite a brace from Cypriot international Ioannis Pittas and a blistering strike from skipper Bruno Jordao, the Candystripes showed some talent to keep CSKA’s advantage to the minimum heading into next week’s return trip, with Liam Boyce and James Olayinka on target for the visitors.

Tiernan Lynch handed starts to two new signings, as former Shelbourne midfielder Ellis Chapman started in a No. 10 role behind Boyce while Christy Grogan, who arrived from Stockport County at the weekend, partnered Patrick McClean in central defence. Dutch midfielder Nick Twisk received his clearance just in time after arriving from AZ Alkmaar, starting on the bench alongside goalkeeper Tom Norcott, on loan from Reading.

Pittas opened the scoring for the Bulgarians on 20 minutes with a terrific volley at the back post after Derry failed to clear a corner kick.

Shortly after the half-hour mark Derry were back level as skipper Michael Duffy’s free-kick fell to Boyce inside the penalty box. His volley bounced off the surface, over the head of Fedor Lapoukhov, and into the net.

It was the Belfast man’s second goal against the Bulgarian side. Sixteen years ago, he bagged the opener for Cliftonville in a Europea League third-round qualifier at Windsor Park.

CSKA restored their advantage just before the break with a ferocious 20-yard strike from Portuguese skipper Bruno Jordão, formerly of Wolves and Lazio.

Derry’s Barry Cotter in action against CSKA Sofia's Isaac Solet. Photograph: Kostadin Andanov/Inpho

And the gap widened on the resumption when Pittas ran 50 yards unchallenged before exchanging passes with Pastor and rifling the ball into the net past Brian Maher.

Derry soon looked to have clawed one back, but a Boyce strike was ruled out for offside after a neat move involving Twisk and Duffy.

CSKA eased off in the final stages and Derry capitalised. The visitors broke at pace with seven minutes to go as Patrick McClean found Boyce in space with a terrific cross-field pass but the striker’s effort was deflected out for a corner.

With less than two minutes to go, Barry Cottar’s cross was headed down by Patrick McClean at the back post and Olayinka’s close-range diving header found the net.

It may not have been enough to inspire a win here, but it may well be enough to inspire some hope at the Brandywell next Thursday.

CSKA: Lapoukhov; Pastor, Rodrigues, Ivanov, Martino; Panayotov, Jordao, Sensi (Piedrahita, 85); Godoy (Zwarts, 72), Solet (Brahimi, 72), Pittas.

DERRY CITYy: Maher; Barr, Grogan (Stott, 71), P McClean, Slevin (J McClean, 82); Cotter, Olayinka, Dummigan (Twisk, 64), Duffy; Boyce, Chapman.

Referee: V Kastrati (Kos).