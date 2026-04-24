Byelections in Dublin and Galway, homelessness figures and potential strike action

A byelection is due to be held in Dublin Central on May 22nd to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Fine Gael's Paschal Donohoe. Photograph: Alan Betson

Byelections in Dublin Central and Galway West will take place on May 22nd. Who’s standing? And what issues are likely to sway voters?

Sinn Féin’s Ard Fheis will begin today, with Michelle O’Neill delivering a keynote address on Friday night.

Ten per cent of Ireland’s homeless population is concentrated on a single street in Dublin city centre, according to figures raised in the Dáil.

A former High Court judge has said character references do not mitigate the severity or gravity of crimes, after revelations that a former TD gave one ahead of the sentencing of Daniel Ramamoorthy for child sex offences.

Trade union leaders are warning of a potential winter of discontent amid a rising cost of living and the current public sector pay deal expiring at the end of June.