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Podcast: Asylum seekers posing as children; Iran peace talks; billion dollar TV series

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Asylum seekers posing as children; peace negotiations over Iran; billion dollar TV series’

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Almost 300 adult asylum seekers who claimed they were children were placed in Tusla children’s centres in the last four years. Photograph: Pexels
Almost 300 adult asylum seekers who claimed they were children were placed in Tusla children’s centres in the last four years. Photograph: Pexels
Andrew McNair
Thu May 07 2026 - 06:04

Almost 300 adult asylum seekers who claimed they were children were placed in Tusla children’s centres in the last four years.

Separately, Tusla is to launch an appeal in the Supreme Court on whether parents already in receipt of civil legal aid can recover legal costs in special care cases involving their children.

The US and Iran are to begin peace negotiations. The Iranians are understood to be demanding reparations for the damaged caused during the war and tolls for ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Streaming giants are spending billions on blockbuster series. Our columnist Patrick Freyne asks whether the storylines are worth it.

Robot vacuums promise a zip line out of doing the housework, but are they really much more than a gimmick? Ciara O’Brien reviews a new model.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
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