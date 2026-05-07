Podcast: Asylum seekers posing as children; Iran peace talks; billion dollar TV series

Almost 300 adult asylum seekers who claimed they were children were placed in Tusla children’s centres in the last four years. Photograph: Pexels

Almost 300 adult asylum seekers who claimed they were children were placed in Tusla children’s centres in the last four years.

Separately, Tusla is to launch an appeal in the Supreme Court on whether parents already in receipt of civil legal aid can recover legal costs in special care cases involving their children.

The US and Iran are to begin peace negotiations. The Iranians are understood to be demanding reparations for the damaged caused during the war and tolls for ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Streaming giants are spending billions on blockbuster series. Our columnist Patrick Freyne asks whether the storylines are worth it.

Robot vacuums promise a zip line out of doing the housework, but are they really much more than a gimmick? Ciara O’Brien reviews a new model.