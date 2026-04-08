99 days of petrol reserves; heightened terror alert for Europe; and family finances after separation

It is understood officials from the National Oil Reserves Agency will tell Government Ministers today that the country has reserves of petrol for 99 days, diesel for 85 days and kerosene for 70 days.

Meanwhile European governments have been told they should be on heightened terror alert and warned they must protect critical infrastructure and other “soft targets” amid the Middle East crisis.

Family finances can be challenging at the best of times but, for separated parents navigating co-parenting, it can be a huge source of tension. Joanne Hunt examines the issue in her Money Matters column today.

The chief executive of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is asking councillors to support the redesignation of south Dublin golf facilities for future housing despite strident opposition from locals and the owner of the lands.

Seán Moncrieff says he’s received many messages wondering, variously, where his weekend column has gone or has he been fired, and he’s even received an accusatory “what did you do?”

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.