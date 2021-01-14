Trump and Twitter

Sir, – In support of German chancellor Angela Merkel, I believe that by allowing Twitter to arbitrarily ban a sitting US president from its platform, a dangerous precedent has been set for restricting free speech in the western world (“Merkel criticises Twitter over Trump ban”, World, January 11th).

Censorship is common practice in Russia and China but this unilateral act by Twitter could have severe ramifications for us all. If society supports social media platforms censoring democratically elected leaders, are we now acceding to the fact that these corporations are arbiters of truth and can choose what we can and cannot say? If this is the case, do we live in a post-democratic corporate society where the transnational corporation rules the roost? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN WALSH,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.