Sir, – I find myself in the unusual position of agreeing with Michael McDowell (“Ireland appears to have a last-minute approach to mass immunisation”, Opinion & Analysis, January 6th).

As to who should administer the dose, personally I would much prefer to be vaccinated in April by my local vet than in September by my GP. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.