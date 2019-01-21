Stately columns
Sir, – Welcome back Michael Harding, I have missed your well-crafted musings (“My indigestion turned out to be a heart attack”, Life, January 16th).
I hope that good heart of yours continues to beat long into the future. – Yours, etc,
JOY POWELL,
Tallaght, Dublin 24.
Sir, – In a time of remarkable global turbulence, Hilary Fannin’s article “Today is not a milestone” (Life, January 18th) was a piece of pure magical journalism! – Yours, etc,
MARY DONOHOE,
Dublin 4.
Sir, – I use Frank McNally’s Irishman’s Diary in my class of advanced students of English as a second language. Some are now devoted readers of The Irish Times. Is there a referral fee I can claim? – Yours, etc,
JOHN KELLY,
Dublin 2.