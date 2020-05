Sir, – I’m enjoying your correspondents’ ongoing competition for the worst State-sponsored acronym. I was impressed by Brian O’Brien’s nomination of the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council (PHECC) and was moved to Google it (Letters, May 11th).

Imagine my delight to find not only does it exist but that its web address is phecit.ie. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL McMULLIN,

Ballyshannon,

Co Donegal.