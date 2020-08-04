Restoring order to the Dáil

Sir, – After 17 hours, Thursday’s Dáil sitting ended at 2.37am on Friday. Bills were rushed through at breakneck speed, long-standing rules on speaking slots were changed with haste and the reopening of schools was debated long after the children and young people affected had gone to bed. There were protests, walkouts and sharp words were shouted from one side of the chamber to the other.

This is no way for our national parliament to operate. The Dáil is in need of urgent reform. Family-friendly hours should be introduced, consensus decision- making on the speaking rota should be restored and more careful consideration should be given to the important decisions that are to be made. The nation deserves nothing less. – Is mise,

PÁDRAIG RICE,

Cork.