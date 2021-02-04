Parking solutions

Sir, – Tony Corcoran’s letter regarding issues with barrier entry into car parks highlights a very common problem (“Parking problems”, Letters, February 1st). He asks for some inventive person to do something about it, and we in Swords Pavilions have done so, along with our parking equipment supplier, Skidata.

We have touchless barrier entry now, so no hanging out of car windows, etc. You just have to wave in front of the barrier sensor and the ticket is given and the barrier opens.

We were the first to get this in Ireland last year to make it easier for our customers to get into our car parks, as well as protecting our customers from having to touch equipment. – Yours, etc,

IAN HUNTER,

General Manager,

Swords Pavilions

Shopping Centre,

Swords,

Co Dublin.