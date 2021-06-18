Nphet and antigen testing

Sir, – For Nphet to be so dogmatic that the science does not stack up regarding the benefits of antigen testing is staggering and yet our European partners are now using it extensively to enable their economies to open (“Much to learn about benefits and limitations of rapid antigen tests, says Holohan”, News, June 16th). Experts in this field are also highly critical of Nphet’s position.

Antigen testing is not a panacea but a tool in the vast armoury needed to detect and combat Covid. We are winning the fight against Covid but certain parts of the economy are suffering badly, and as antigen tests are a low-cost tool, it would assist them greatly to open up in a more safe manner.

It is time for the Government to stand up and account for what is now an untenable position. – Yours, etc,

PAUL KEENAN,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.