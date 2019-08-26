Not our kind of guy

Sir, – Maybe it was because it was a very wet Tuesday night in Galway. Maybe they were stressed out after the drive from Dublin. Or was it the hipster gait of the waiter, the super-cool way of talking in a mid-Atlantic twang and wanting to be your best buddy for the night that did it?

No. It was when the senior couple were greeted with the trendy, “Hi, guys! Table for two, guys?”, that the female of the couple said, “That’s twice you called me a guy, and we’re out of here”. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ROONEY,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.