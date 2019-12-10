No place to hang a coat?

Sir, – If the sight of coats hanging on Dublin’s Ha’penny bridge displeases Dublin City Council, surely, in this season of goodwill and with a little imagination, other ideas should be considered (“Coats left for homeless on Ha’penny bridge removed by council”, Home News, December 9th).

The excellent leave-or- take-a-coat project could be transferred to a covered and supervised stall along one of the less occupied boardwalks beside the structure rather than having it banned altogether in this dreadful winter.

As many of our homeless cannot afford to go to charity shops it shouldn’t be a great problem to have good quality clothing available even one day a week in the winter months with the backing and assistance from the council. – Yours, etc,

TOM RYAN,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.