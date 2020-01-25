Myanmar and the Rohingya

Sir, – It is gratifying to see that the ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has moved a step closer for justice for the Rohingya (“Top UN court orders Myanmar to take urgent steps to protect Rohingya”, World, January 23rd).

The ICJ and civil society organisations need to be vigilant that Myanmar will comply with the ruling. Aung San Suu Kyi continues to deny that genocide occurred and has referred to the ruling as “a distorted picture of the situation”.

Myanmar’s “Independent Commission of Inquiry” has found that no genocide occurred in 2017.

Denial that genocide by the Myanmar military occurred will obstruct and prevent justice for the Rohingya.

We live in hope that Myanmar complies with the ruling and displays some semblance of humanity towards the Rohingya. – Yours, etc,

STEPHANIE

McDERMOTT,

Secretary,

Rohingya Action Ireland,

Carlow.