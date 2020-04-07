Sir, – The Vatican has just approved a “Mass in the time of the pandemic” to replace an older “Mass for deliverance in the time of pestilence”, which had called on God “to withdraw the scourge of his wrath”.

In the newer version Pope Francis has omitted all mention of a vindictive God angry with his sinful people, who deliberately sends pestilences to force them into repentance. These have thankfully been discarded in favour of a compassionate God who does not cause pandemics but is present and suffers in and with his afflicted people. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN BUTLER,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.