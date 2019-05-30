Sir, – It is particularly encouraging to witness the solidarity, activism, engagement and participation of the young people who took part in the climate action protest on Friday last.

Our young people have taken on the task of advocating for the environment and for future generations.

Many of the protesters are not eligible to vote but used their voice to create awareness of global degradation which can potentially affect behaviour and policy change.

There have been many examples of such activism increasing the broader public awareness with a direct impact on voter preferences.

Perhaps it is time to consider lowering the voting age in recognition of such civil and civic engagement.

It is evident through their actions that they have demonstrated responsibility and leadership at this pivotal time for ourselves and the planet which we all share. – Yours, etc,

STEPHANIE

McDERMOTT,

HELEN MAHER,

Carlow College,

Carlow.