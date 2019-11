Sir, – Mr Justice Peter Charleton may know the varieties of apple he prefers (News, November 16th). But he – or his judicial assistant – is incorrect to say that Cox’s and Braeburn are the most commonly available varieties of English eating apple. Braeburn is a New Zealand variety, discovered in 1952 as what breeders call a “chance seedling”. – Yours, etc,

CATHAL KELLY,

Dublin 22.