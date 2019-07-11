Do we even need the Army?

Sir, – I would like to support letter writer Geróid Ó Loingsigh (July 10th) who makes the point that we don’t need the Army “so let’s get rid of it”. The reason: “we are never going to war with anyone, and would be crushed ... were we to do so”. We should, of course, keep some armed boats and aircraft to protect our fishing boats, and maybe our claim to Rockall, and we need a stronger police force. But an army? Maybe a small, well-turned out force for ceremonial purposes, but not an Army. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM MURPHY,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Gearóid Ó Loingsigh echoes my thoughts on this subject. Why in the name of all that’s good and holy does a small country on the periphery of Europe need an Army at all? Who is likely to invade us? Common sense dictates that if in the extremely unlikely event of such a happening our tiny Army would be at the mercy of the invaders and should immediately lay down their arms to avoid unnecessary killing and bloodshed. So why bother to continue spending good money which could and should be spent on more important necessities such as health and education? It’s time we grew up and started thinking for ourselves rather than being dictated to by both the EU and the US. – Yours, etc,

LG KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Gearóid Ó Loingsigh proposes following Costa Rica’s example and abolishing the Army.

He is on to something.

The Air Corps has no fast jets.

In the event of a terrorist-related attack from the skies on this country, the Government has arranged that British Tornado fighter jets will shoot down aircraft in Irish airspace.

With a no-deal Brexit, the British army could be contracted to defend both sides of the Border – and suffer all the casualties. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.