Complacency and restrictions

A chara, – The authorities who have so far withheld from us the planned steps for easing the lockdown may remind readers of the aunt who featured in Saki’s The Lumber Room story.

“It was her habit, whenever one of the children fell from grace, to improvise something of a festival nature from which the offender would be rigorously debarred; if all the children sinned collectively they were suddenly informed of a circus in a neighbouring town, a circus of unrivalled merit and uncounted elephants, to which, but for their depravity they would have been taken that very day.”

Is it the plan, as next weekend approaches, to dangle before us the relaxations of restrictions which we might have been allowed to enjoy from May 5th, were it not for our “depravity” or complacency? – Yours, etc,

MARY RYAN,

Glanworth, Co Cork.