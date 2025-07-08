Soccer

Wales team bus involved in accident on way to training at Women’s Euro 2025

Training session cancelled but all involved are unharmed ahead of game against France

Wales head coach Rhian Wilkinson. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Wales head coach Rhian Wilkinson. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Louise Taylor in St Gallen
Tue Jul 08 2025 - 16:44

Wales players were recovering from shock at their hotel on Tuesday after their team bus was involved in a crash en route to a planned training session in St Gallen.

An ambulance was called to the scene to attend to the driver of the other vehicle but the Welsh Football Association said the passengers and drivers in both vehicles were unharmed. A shaken Wales head coach, Rhian Wilkinson, had described her players and staff as “okay”.

Wilkinson, the Wales captain Angharad James, and the team’s media manager Owain Harries, did not travel on the bus. That trio were driven to St Gallen in a separate car to front a press conference at the stadium before Wednesday’s Group D match against France.

The team were not far from their hotel about 30 minutes’ drive from St Gallen when the collision occurred.

READ MORE

Diogo Jota thought to have been driving before fatal crash, Spanish police say

Putellas on the double as rampant Spain hit Belgium for six at rain-soaked Euro 2025

FAI seek to postpone Wednesday’s Oireachtas committee hearing

Roy Keane’s life has had many twists and turns, but his love for Cork never wavered

“I have been assured everyone on the bus is okay,” said a clearly shocked Wales coach, who cancelled the planned training session at the stadium. She said: “Football is secondary now; we’re shaken. Our priority now is to get everyone together and away from the scene.”

Wales beat the Republic of Ireland over two legs of a playoff to qualify for the event.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone