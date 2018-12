Sir, – I note that the UK is to follow the EU and abolish daylight saving time (“UK thought likely to follow Brussels on changing of clock”, News, December 27th).

Was this Theresa May’s idea? There is a strong rumour that Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg are investing in sundials. – Yours, etc,

DAVID

MURNANE,

Dunshaughlin,

Co Meath.