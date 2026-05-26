Subscriber OnlyLetters

More annoying expressions

Thank you for having us on your letters page to discuss this very important topic

Letters to the Editor. Illustration: Paul Scott
Tue May 26 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Sir, – Paul Delaney (Letters, May 22nd) highlights the annoying expression used by media interviewees thanking the host for “having” them.

The frequent follow-up “and good morning to your listeners” is equally irritating and unnecessary.

Thank you for having my letter published and good morning to your readers. – Yours, etc,

CHARLES DALY

READ MORE

Five Dublin spots for a dip, a walk and food during the hot weather

The Ijen volcano: Can this East Java marvel live up to the Instagram hype?

Said the Dead by Doireann Ní Ghríofa: Interesting stories from the lunatic asylum

Inside a Quaker-ethos secondary school in Ireland: ‘There is a high expectation of good behaviour’

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – So, on the subject of annoying expressions ... we all do it and, sorry, I’m not gonna lie, it’s like so, OMG, whatever ... but you can’t stop progress ... if that makes sense. – Yours, etc.

KATHERINE QUIRKE

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – “I didn’t interrupt you.” – Yours, etc,

LOMAN Ó LOINSIGH

Dublin 24.

Sir, – Yeah, no, how annoying is that? – Yours, etc,

JOHN LOMBARD

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.