More annoying expressions

Sir, – Paul Delaney (Letters, May 22nd) highlights the annoying expression used by media interviewees thanking the host for “having” them.

The frequent follow-up “and good morning to your listeners” is equally irritating and unnecessary.

Thank you for having my letter published and good morning to your readers. – Yours, etc,

CHARLES DALY

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – So, on the subject of annoying expressions ... we all do it and, sorry, I’m not gonna lie, it’s like so, OMG, whatever ... but you can’t stop progress ... if that makes sense. – Yours, etc.

KATHERINE QUIRKE

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – “I didn’t interrupt you.” – Yours, etc,

LOMAN Ó LOINSIGH

Dublin 24.

Sir, – Yeah, no, how annoying is that? – Yours, etc,

JOHN LOMBARD

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.