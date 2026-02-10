Taoiseach’s White House visit is ‘political pantomime’

Sir, – The only reason the Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been invited to the White House is to massage the ego and serve the personal interests of Donald Trump: to bend the knee, doff the cap, lick the hand and kiss a**e.

As was the case last year, the Irish Government’s criteria for a successful visit it that Martin is not publicly humiliated, dressed down or otherwise embarrassed. The idea that Trump has any interest in listening to the Irish point of view on any issue is delusional. Martin understands this very well, which is why, as was the case last year, he will play the role of the supine supplicant that is expected of him. He will ensure that “whatever he says, he says nothing”, not risking upsetting the unpredictable but very delicate sensitivities of Trump.

Ireland has nothing to gain from participating in this political pantomime but much to lose. Appeasing Trump and conferring legitimacy on his regime is shameful, and will damage Ireland’s standing in the world for a long time.- Yours, etc,

Hugh McBride,

Castlebar,

Co Mayo.