Subscriber OnlyLetters

Taoiseach’s White House visit is ‘political pantomime’

Idea that Trump has any interest in listening to the Irish point of view on any issue is delusional

Letters to the Editor. Illustration: Paul Scott
The Irish Times - Letters to the Editor.
Tue Feb 10 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Sir, – The only reason the Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been invited to the White House is to massage the ego and serve the personal interests of Donald Trump: to bend the knee, doff the cap, lick the hand and kiss a**e.

As was the case last year, the Irish Government’s criteria for a successful visit it that Martin is not publicly humiliated, dressed down or otherwise embarrassed. The idea that Trump has any interest in listening to the Irish point of view on any issue is delusional. Martin understands this very well, which is why, as was the case last year, he will play the role of the supine supplicant that is expected of him. He will ensure that “whatever he says, he says nothing”, not risking upsetting the unpredictable but very delicate sensitivities of Trump.

Ireland has nothing to gain from participating in this political pantomime but much to lose. Appeasing Trump and conferring legitimacy on his regime is shameful, and will damage Ireland’s standing in the world for a long time.- Yours, etc,

Hugh McBride,

READ MORE

‘Wuthering Heights’ review: Less 120 Days of Sodom, more Carry on Heathcliff

Hollie Davidson: ‘The stuff shouted from the sidelines was ridiculous – all the classics’

Michelin-star restaurants in Ireland: The complete 2026 guide

Forbidden Fruit 2026 line-up: Kettama, Nia Archives, Joy Crookes and Kaytranada to headline festival

Castlebar,

Co Mayo.