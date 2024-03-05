March 8th referendums: The WhatsApp debate, by Breda O’Brien and Justine McCarthy

First, what are the referendums about? On March 8th, Irish citizens will be asked to vote on two referendums to change our Constitution. The first amendment relates to the concept of family, the second to the roles of mothers and carers.

The Family Amendment

In the event of a Yes vote, the words in bold below would be added.

“The State recognises the Family, whether founded on marriage or on other durable relationships, as the natural primary and fundamental unit group of Society ... ”

In addition, the words in bold below would be deleted.

“The State pledges itself to guard with special care the institution of Marriage, on which the Family is founded, and to protect it against attack.”

The Care Amendment

A Yes vote would delete these articles.

“In particular, the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.”

“The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.”

This new article would replace them.

“The State recognises that the provision of care, by members of a family to one another by reason of the bonds that exist among them, gives to Society a support without which the common good cannot be achieved, and shall strive to support such provision.”

Here, two Irish Times columnists argue the merits and demerits of the proposed changes to the Constitution. Breda O’Brien favours rejection of both referendums (a so-called No No position), while Justine McCarthy advocates their acceptance (a Yes Yes position).

Graphic: Paul Scott