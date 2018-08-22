US prosecutors review second sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey

Prosecutors in California are reviewing a second sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said they received the case against the actor on Tuesday from the sheriff’s department.

Greg Risling, spokesman for the District Attorney, said: “A sex assault case was presented yesterday to our office by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department involving Kevin Spacey. It remains under review.”

The first US case was put forward to prosecutors in April.

The ex-House Of Cards actor (59) is being investigated in the UK for six sexual assault claims over 22 years.

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to make an allegation, claiming he was 14 when a 26-year-old Spacey made a sexual advance to him in 1986.

Spacey has faced a number of repercussions since allegations of sexual assault against him emerged, most recently clocking a dire $126 US dollars on the opening day of his film Billionaire Boys Club.

He was also sacked from Netflix show House Of Cards and erased from Sir Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World.

Spacey was artistic director at London’s The Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015. - PA