Trump refusal to accept defeat an ‘embarrassment’, says Biden

Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the outcome of the US election has been described as “an embarrassment” by president-elect Joe Biden.

The former vice-president was speaking after he told world leaders that the United States is “back in the game” as he received a series of congratulatory calls on Tuesday following his victory in the election.

Mr Biden spoke with four European leaders including Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

British prime minister Boris Johnson was the first to speak to the former vice-president, while the German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron also spoke to Mr Biden by phone. The president-elect discussed Northern Ireland and the Belfast Agreement with Mr Johnson, the Biden transition team said in a statement.

Speaking in Delaware, Mr Biden said: “I’m letting them know that America’s back. We’re going to be back in the game. It’s not going to be America alone.” He was taking questions from reporters for the first time since he was declared the winner of the election on Saturday.

Asked for his view on President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the result of the election, he said: “I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly. I think it will not help the president’s legacy.

“I think that the whole Republican Party has been put in a position – with a few notable exceptions – of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president.”

He continued: “I understand the sense of loss. I get that. But I think the majority of the people who voted for the president … I think they understand that we have to come together.”

He also expressed confidence that Republicans would work with him when he assumes office next year. Asked why he was optimistic about the prospect given that so few have accepted his victory, he replied: “They will; they will.”

Obamacare

The president-elect also indicated that he would name some members of his cabinet before Thanksgiving on November 26th.

Mr Biden was s outlining his views on healthcare as the US supreme court began hearing arguments in one of the most important cases of this term – a challenge to the Affordable Care Act. The lawsuit seeking to dismantle Obamacare has been brought by several Republican-led states, while the Trump administration is also party to the suit.

Indications from questions and comments given by members of the nine-member court on Tuesday suggested that the court may not agree to Republican calls to invalidate the healthcare legislation.

Chief justice John Roberts and justice Brett Kavanaugh indicated that even if the court struck down the “individual mandate” part of the law, they could still leave the rest of the legislation in place. A final decision is not expected until next year.

Outlining his plans for healthcare at Tuesday’s press conference, Mr Biden said: “Beginning on January 20th, vice-president [Kamala] Harris and I are going to do everything we can to ease the burden of healthcare on you and your families. I promise you that.”