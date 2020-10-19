Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Trump predicts ‘red wave’ despite trailing in polls

With just 15 days until the US presidential election, polls suggest that Donald Trump has an uphill battle to secure a second term in the White House. The Real Clear Politics average of polls has Biden 9 points ahead nationally. His lead is tighter in swing states that determine the actual outcome of the election, but two weeks out from election day, Republicans are now seriously considering the possibility of defeat.

Not that one would think it from Trump’s messaging at a series of campaign events over the weekend. At a campaign event in Michigan, a state he won by just 10,000 votes in 2016, the president predicted a “red wave like you’ve never seen before”.