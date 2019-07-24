Robert Mueller dismisses Trump claim of ‘total exoneration’

Robert Mueller said he had not cleared Donald Trump of allegations of obstructing justice as the former special counsel testified before Congress about his investigation into 2016 Trump campaign’s ties with Russia.

Mr Mueller’s appearance before the House judiciary and intelligence committees marked the first time he has been questioned in public about his 22-month probe. Before Wednesday, he had spoken only once about the investigation, briefly and without taking questions.

When questioned on the question of whether Mr Trump obstructed justice, Mr Mueller said “the president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed”, hewing closely to the findings in his already-published 448-page report, as he pledged in May when making clear his reluctance to testify.

He emphasised the importance of his investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election in his opening remarks. “Over the course of my career, I’ve seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious,” he said.

Mr Mueller told the House judiciary committee he would refuse to answer questions about the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference. Mr Mueller also said he would not comment on the actions of William Barr, the attorney general.

“In writing the report, we stated the results of our investigation with precision. We scrutinised every word. I do not intend to summarise or describe the results of our work in a different way in the course of my testimony today,” he said.

So why didn’t the highly conflicted Robert Mueller investigate how and why Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted and acid washed 33,000 Emails immediately AFTER getting a SUBPOENA from the United States Congress? She must have GREAT lawyers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019 It has been reported that Robert Mueller is saying that he did not apply and interview for the job of FBI Director (and get turned down) the day before he was wrongfully appointed Special Counsel. Hope he doesn’t say that under oath in that we have numerous witnesses to the... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Mr Mueller was accompanied at the hearing by Aaron Zebley, a longtime aide who will serve as his counsel. The move drew Mr Trump’s ire, who fumed on Twitter that “It was never agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers.”

Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House judiciary committee, praised Mr Mueller as “a model of responsibility” in his opening remarks and hinted at the process of impeachment even as he avoided using the politically fraught word.

“Director Mueller, we have a responsibility to address the evidence you have uncovered. You recognised as much when you said ‘the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.’ That process begins with the work of this committee,” Mr Nadler said.

‘Long overdue’

Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the House judiciary committee, said the hearing was “long overdue”.

“Russia meddled in the 2016 election,” Mr Collins said in his opening remarks. “The president did not conspire with Russians. Nothing we hear today will change those facts”.

The hearings mark a key political moment for Democrats and Republicans, with both parties seeking to use his testimony to advance their agendas ahead of the 2020 election.

The report from the former special counsel, who was director of the FBI for 12 years, did not establish any conspiracy between Mr Trump and the Russian government, though he detailed an array of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia as it interfered in the 2016 US election.

Mr Mueller’s report, largely unread by the American public, portrayed Mr Trump and his campaign as eager to benefit from Russia’s election meddling. He ultimately concluded there was not sufficient evidence to charge any crime.

His conclusions on the question of whether Mr Trump attempted to obstruct justice were murkier. Mr Mueller did not accuse Mr Trump, noting the justice department’s prohibition on indicting a sitting president, but also did not exonerate him.

Instead, he laid out in dramatic detail several instances where Mr Trump may have obstructed justice, adding: “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019