Nancy Pelosi elected Speaker of the House of Representatives for fourth time

Nancy Pelosi has been elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives for the fourth time, cementing her legacy as the first and only female speaker, but presiding over a much-reduced Democratic majority in the chamber.

Ahead of a busy week in Washington as several Republicans prepare to challenge the result of November’s presidential election on Wednesday, the 117th Congress convened on Sunday for the first time.

But the occasion lacked the usual atmosphere and ceremony due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Members of the house cast votes in small groups, staggered throughout the afternoon, in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

On the Senate side, the members of the upper chamber also met, although the final shape of the Senate rests on the outcome of Tuesday’s two elections in Georgia.

The chamber is due to reconvene on Wednesday ahead of the joint session of Congress at which the result of the presidential election will be certified.

House members also marked the passing of Luke Letrow, a 41 year old Republican from Louisiana who died from Covid-19 just days before taking up his seat for the first time in Washington. A special election will now be held to fill his seat.

Race was tight

Ms Pelosi was elected with 216 votes, with 209 votes won by Republican Kevin McCarthy. But the race was tight, indicating the new political reality for the speaker who is now operating with a much reduced majority in the chamber following a disappointing performance by Democrats in November’s congressional elections.

Though no politician openly challenged Ms Pelosi for her seat unlike in 2019, the California Democrat had been working behind the scenes to secure the required votes for her re-election.

During yesterday’s session, a total of five Democrats did not vote for their party leader – a significant number given her party’s small majority in the new Congress. Maine Democrat Jared Golden voted for Tammy Duckworth, who in fact serves in the Senate, while Pennsylvania representative and Irish American Conor Lamb voted for Hakeem Jeffries, widely seen as an up-and-coming Democratic member. In addition, three Democrats voted “present” as an alternative to voting for Ms Pelosi, a move that lowered the threshold needed for the candidate to win.

Democratic caucus

New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the more left-wing members of the Democratic caucus who ultimately voted for Ms Pelosi, despite previously voicing concerns about the direction of the party.

As Congress begins a new term ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president on January 20th, Democrats control just 222 of the chamber’s 435 seats, with a 218 majority needed to pass Bills. It is the narrowest majority of either party in 20 years.

In a letter to members ahead of the vote, Ms Pelosi said she was beginning the new session “full of pride” at her nomination as Speaker of the House.

“I am enormously grateful for the trust that members have placed in me. I am confident that the speaker’s election today will show a united Democratic caucus ready to meet the challenges ahead, and that we are prepared to set our country on a new course, starting with the electoral college meeting on Wednesday.”