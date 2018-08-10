Melania Trump’s parents become US citizens

US first lady Melania Trump’s parents have been sworn in as US citizens.

A lawyer for Viktor and Amalija Knavs said the Slovenian couple took the citizenship oath on Thursday in New York City.

They had been living in the US as permanent residents.

The Knavses raised Ms Trump in the rural industrial town of Sevnica while Slovenia was under Communist rule.

Mr Knavs (74), was a car dealer, while his wife, who is 73, worked in a textile factory.

The first lady, born Melanija, changed her name to Melania Knauss when she started modelling.

She settled in New York in 1996 and met Donald Trump two years later. – AP