FBI agent who shot man by mistake while dancing is charged

An off-duty FBI agent who investigators say accidentally fired a gun that fell while he was dancing at a Denver bar, wounding another patron in the leg, has been charged with second-degree assault.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann charged 29-year-old Chase Bishop on Tuesday after he turned himself in to the sheriff’s department.

Booking documents do not indicate if Mr Bishop has hired a lawyer.

Police have said Mr Bishop was dancing at the bar on June 2nd when the gun fell from his waistband holster on to the floor.

The firearm went off when he picked it up, and another customer suffered a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Additional charges could be filed based on the results of toxicology tests, which have not yet been received. - AP