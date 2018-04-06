Conor McGregor released on $50,000 bail after appearing in New York court

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has been released on $50,000 bail after appearing in a New York city court charged with assault.

He will appear in court again on June 14th.

He appeared in court on Friday on charges of assault stemming from a melee following a press event for a series of UFC fights to be staged at a Brooklyn arena.

McGregor (29), was dressed in a blue, long-sleeved golf shirt as he was escorted from the police station where he surrendered the previous night.

He is charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following the fracas at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center on Thursday evening.

A video of the incident, widely circulated on social media, appeared to show the Dublin-born McGregor and his entourage using a metal barricade and other objects to smash windows on a bus filled with fighters departing from the event.

The UFC champion appeared in court alongside fellow fighter Cian Cowley, who was released on $25,000 bail for the same offence.