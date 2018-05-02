Black men arrested in Starbucks settle for $1 - and $200,000 education fund

Two black men arrested while waiting at a Philadelphia Starbucks store reached a settlement with the coffee chain and dropped legal claims against the city.

The US city agreed to pay each man $1 and committed $200,000 to fund an entrepreneurship programme for public school students.

Starbucks Corp on Wednesday announced its financial settlement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson, whose arrests on April 12th sparked protests and calls for a boycott of the chain.

The company did not disclose the value of the settlement but said it would give details in a joint statement.

Mr Robinson and Mr Nelson were arrested after a manager called police to complain that they had not made a purchase and refused to leave. They were released hours later without being charged.

Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson: arrested at a local Starbucks. Photograph: Jacqueline Larma/AP

Starbucks plans to close 8,000 stores for a half day of anti-bias training on May 29.

“Starbucks will continue to take actions that stem from this incident to repair and reaffirm our values and vision for the kind of company we want to be,” Starbucks chief executive Kevin Johnson said in a statement.