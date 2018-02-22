White powder mailed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Scotland Yard is investigating after a letter addressed to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that contained white powder prompted an anthrax scare.

The letter was received this month at Kensington Palace in central London. The powder inside was found to be harmless after being examined by experts.

The couple are due to be married in May and the letter was received at the palace shortly before a package containing white powder also prompted a scare at the Palace of Westminster.

The Evening Standard newspaper said the royal couple had been informed of the suspicious package.

The police inquiry is trying to determine if the same person or people were responsible for the sending both letters.

Anthrax can be weaponised in powder form and is potentially deadly. But there have been a number of scares where harmless white powder has been sent to prominent people.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said they could not yet comment. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said they would not comment and it was a matter for the police. –Guardian