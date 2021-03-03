UK to implement ‘temporary steps’ to allow NI businesses to adapt to Brexit

The UK is to implement “temporary operational steps” to allow businesses in Northern Ireland to adapt to post-Brexit arrangements.

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis told MPs it is the government’s “intention that no charging regime is required for agrifoods”, adding further details will be outlined on Wednesday.

He also said further guidance will be provided later this week on parcel movements from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, amid concerns raised by DUP Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about disruption to orders as the end of the three-month grace period nears.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Lewis also told MPs: “We’ve heard the concerns that have been raised by people and businesses in Northern Ireland and we’re sensitive to the economic, societal and political realities in Northern Ireland.

“That is why we’re taking forward a series of further temporary operational steps which reflect the simple reality that there is more time needed to adapt and implement new requirements as we continue our discussions with the EU.

“These include a new operational plan for supermarkets and their suppliers, committed to at the joint committee, and I’ll lay a written ministerial statement [WMS] detailing these steps later today.”

Labour’s Graham Stringer said: “The EU has approached the protocol with a malign and hostile attitude. Would it make sense to renegotiate it through an agreement of mutual enforcement or trigger Article 16?”

Mr Lewis said: “The Government is committed to meeting our obligations in a proportionate way taking account of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement in all its dimensions, north-south and of course east-west.

“We have heard the concerns raised by people and businesses in Northern Ireland and we are sensitive to the economics, societal and political realities of Northern Ireland.

“So whilst we have made good progress in line with this pragmatic approach, we are going to be taking forward a series of further temporary operational steps, as I say, details of which will be in the WMS that I’ll lay later today.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said even with the grace periods there had been “massive disruption of trade as a result of the implementation of the protocol”, adding if unfettered trade was to be delivered “then something more than an extension to grace periods are required and that really there needs to be a reset or rethinking of the agreement”.

Conservative MP Philip Hollobone accused the EU of an “outrageous abuse” of the Northern Ireland Protocol in relation to its “failing” Covid-19 vaccine programme, adding: “Isn’t it clear that as it stands at the moment the operation of the protocol is not working, there is far too much disruption to businesses and families in Northern Ireland and it urgently needs to be either reset or scrapped altogether?”

Mr Lewis said there were “challenges” in the operation of the protocol in early January, telling the Commons: “The EU’s decision to invoke Article 16 has compounded these issues, there’s no doubt about that and it significantly undermined cross-community confidence.

“That action was not in the spirit of the protocol and that is partly why we’re taking the actions I’ll be outlining in the written ministerial statement later today.” – PA