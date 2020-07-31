UK outlines Brexit talks timetable running into October

The UK and the European Union have agreed to continue discussing a free trade deal until October 2nd, British chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday.

“Negotiating rounds will take place in August and in September, unless agreed otherwise between the parties,” according to a document Mr Frost posted on Twitter.

A fifth round of Brexit talks between ended last week with both sides saying they were still far from reaching an agreement. Without one, businesses face the imposition of tariffs and quotas when the one-year transition period ends on December 31st.

Negotiators will meet on again from August 17th-21st in Brussels, September 7th-11th in London and September 28th-October 2nd. – Reuters/Bloomberg