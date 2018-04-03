Jeremy Corbyn caught up in new anti-Semitism row

The chairman of Britain’s Jewish Leadership Council has called on Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to stand up for “vilified” Labour MPs after a fresh row over relations with the Jewish community.

The Guido Fawkes website reported that Mr Corbyn attended a meeting of a radical left-wing group called Jewdas, which has criticised mainstream Jewish organisations for their protests over alleged Labour anti-Semitism.

Jonathan Goldstein told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Look, firstly, I think it’s important to say that every community is open to all strands of opinion, we have no issue with Jewdas and Jewdas having its opinions that it does, no community should have any problem with that.

“What is surprising is that we’ve had silence from Mr Corbyn since we responded to him last Wednesday and he said in his statement on Monday that he was going to be a militant opponent of anti-Semitism and to always be our ally.

“And he in his first act towards the Jewish community has gone to sit with a group who describe the Jewish Leadership Council and the Board of Deputies’ actions as being a cynical ploy.

“And instead, really, he should have spent his time standing up for those Labour MPs who have been vilified within their own constituencies by members of their party for standing with us at a demonstration last Monday.”

The Jewish Labour Movement said Mr Corbyn’s attendance at the event “topped off the worst week on record of awful relations between the Labour Party and the Jewish community”.

Spokesman Ivor Caplin, a former MP, said: “When we called on the leader of our party to show moral leadership and take decisive action to stamp out anti-Semitism, this is not what we had in mind.

“Jewish party activists have spent the weekend knocking on doors for local candidates for council elections across the country.

“They do not deserve the indignity of our leader making this situation even worse.”

Momentum founder Jon Lansman said Mr Corbyn was a lifelong anti-racist. Speaking about Mr Corbyn’s attendance at the Jewdas event, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It was his night off, he had nothing in his official diary, his office didn’t know he was there. So I don’t think this is as significant as it’s being made out.”

He added: “Well it’s certainly not helpful to Jeremy or the cause of opposing anti-Semitism in the Labour Party as it happens . . . and I think the important thing is that Jeremy is seeking to meet with mainstream Jewish organisations. He wants to meet, he’s very keen to meet and has been since before the demonstration last Monday with the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council.”

He went on: “Jeremy is a lifelong anti-racist and I think it came as something of a shock to him to be described as being some kind of racist, of harbouring people with anti-Semitic views in the party that he now leads and I think awareness has grown.” – PA