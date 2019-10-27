Essex migrant deaths: Three Irish people released on bail

Three Irish people arrested on Friday in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry trailer in Grays, Essex, have been released on bail.

Essex Police on Sunday said a couple, both 38, from Warrington, arrested in Cheshire on Friday and a man (45) from Northern Ireland arrested at Stansted Airport later the same day had been freed following two days of questioning.

The couple, who have one adult child and two younger children, run a haulage business and beauty salon in Warrington.

The couple and man were questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

Truck driver Maurice (Mo) Robinson (25) from Portadown in Northern Ireland, was charged on Saturday with 39 counts of manslaughter. Photograph: Mo Robinson/Facebook

The man and woman from Warrington were released on bail until November 11th, while the Northern Ireland man has been bailed until November 13th, police said.

On Saturday Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson (25) was charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people over the deaths in Grays.

Mr Robinson, from Laurelvale in Northern Ireland, will appear at Chelmsford magistrates court tomorrow, where he will also face 39 counts of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

A fifth Irish person, a man in his 20s, who is wanted in connection with the investigation, was arrested at Dublin Port on Saturday.

Gardaí said the man, from Northern Ireland, was held over an unrelated outstanding court order.

He is understood to be sought by Essex Police as part of their investigation, and the force confirmed officers are in touch with Irish police.

In Belgium, police are hunting the driver who delivered the trailer to Zeebrugge, the port it left before arriving in the Unitedd Kingdom.

All the victims have now been moved from the vehicle in Tilbury Docks to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford for postmortems to be carried out.

Flowers are seen at Eastern Avenue, Grays, Essex, where the 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry. Photograph: PA

Victims

Officers initially believed they were all Chinese nationals, but a representative of VietHome - a website for Vietnamese people in the UK - said it has passed on the pictures of almost 20 people who have been reported missing to police.

Police said they are investigating a “wider conspiracy” after claims surfaced that the lorry could have been part of a convoy of three carrying around 100 people.

Efforts to identify the 39 victims are continuing on Sunday.

It is not yet known when the victims entered the trailer, where temperatures can be as low as minus 25 degrees if the fridge is activated, or the route it travelled.

Senior MPs and experts warned last night the United Kingdom faces exclusion from Europe’s anti-trafficking unit after Brexit.

Shipping containers at the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry that had travelled from the port to the Port of Tilbury in Essex. Photograph: PA

This unit is co-ordinating international investigations alongside the one being carried out by Essex police into the deaths of the 39 Grays deaths.

The anti-trafficking unit involved in the case, the European Migrant Smuggling Centre, is part of the EU’s law-enforcement agency, Europol, and has been at the heart of a global inquiry into the tragedy. A Europol source said investigators at the centre were “working around the clock trying to put together the pieces of the puzzle”.

The unit is regarded as the most sophisticated organisation of its kind in Europe, with an ability to track cross-border crime and a huge database of smuggling networks.

But the UK’s ability to participate in its work after 2020, when the post-Brexit transition period with the EU is due to end, is now in serious doubt. MPs and anti-trafficking experts said it was clear from the British government’s statements the UK would be excluded from Europol and its agencies in the event of a no-deal Brexit, and would at best have downgraded access even if a Brexit deal were done.

The chair of the Commons select committee on home affairs, Labour MP Yvette Cooper, said she was seriously concerned the British government had no plan as to how to ensure continued UK involvement.

A candlelight vigil for the victims that died in a lorry container, is seen in London. Photograph: EPA

Europol

“The government’s plans mean we could lose membership of Europol, including its European Migrant Smuggling Centre, at the end of next year if a new security partnership and treaty isn’t agreed in time.

“The government itself has said this would mean a security downgrade and even in the best possible scenario there would be a substantial capability gap due to our loss of access to data and data-sharing systems and ability to lead operations as we currently do, including on human trafficking.”

This point was also stressed by the Tory chair of the Commons intelligence and security committee, Dominic Grieve: “The dreadful tragedy highlights the need for international co-operation on people trafficking. Leaving the EU will make that much more difficult. At present there is complete uncertainty as to whether we will be able to continue working with this unit.”

Europol officials say that in the event of no deal, British police officers would be removed from Europol’s headquarters in the Hague. “It’s a very bleak prospect,” said a source. The source added it remained completely unclear what the organisation’s future links would be with police in the UK.

Senior figures at the United Nations also said that Brexit risked undermining the UK’s ability to tackle people smugglers and trafficking syndicates.

The UN’s trafficking envoy, Maria Grazia Giammarinaro, told the Observer that withdrawing from Europol and Eurojust, which facilitates judicial co-operation among countries to tackle serious organised crime, could curtail the UK’s ability to conduct the transnational investigations required to dismantle smuggling networks.

“Information sharing is crucial. Trafficking is very often a transnational crime, so the exchange of hot investigative information helps a lot. In addition, the European Union has very effective tools such as joint investigation teams that have proven very effective in sophisticated investigations,” she said.

Elsewhere, attention shifted towards the remote Vietnamese province of Nghe An province where many of the 39 victims are believed to have begun their journey.

Det chief insp Martin Pasmore of Essex Police, leading the largest murder investigation in the force’s history, urged members of the Vietnamese community in Britain and abroad to help identify the 31 men and eight women who died after being smuggled into the UK last week. - Additional reporting Agencies