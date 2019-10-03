Daily Telegraph attempts to turn heat up on Ireland and Leo Varadkar

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal proposals divides opinion and dominates Thursday’s front pages. The British prime minister outlined plans that would see Northern Ireland stay in the European single market for goods but leave the customs union – resulting in new customs checks. The proposals include plans to replace the Irish backstop.

Daily Telegraph

The front page blares: “Pressure on Dublin to back deal.”

The lead story attempts to put pressure on the Taoiseach, boldly stating: “It means Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach, is now the main obstacle in the way of Britain leaving the EU with a deal on Oct 31.”

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

Elsewhere it contends that as many as 25 Labour members of parliament may support the deal, giving Johnson the majority he needs for his plans.

Belfast Telegraph

“Under the heading that Foster is accused of U-turn on border”, the paper suggests unionism is “at war” after DUP leader Arlene Foster said the plan was a “serious and sensible way forward”.

Financial Times

British prime minister Boris Johnson made a final Brexit offer on Wednesday which he hopes will end Britain’s three-year Brexit agony, winning praise from Eurosceptics at home but prompting serious doubts about whether it could unlock a deal with the European Union.

Times

London Times lead with that Brussels keeps Johnson guessing, pouring scepticism on its chance when stating the deal’s chances were “hanging by a thread”. The paper’s leader writer is in no doubt, though, that it is the EU that needs to give way when it states “Though problems remain, the EU should give ground and do a deal”.

Guardian

With “Dismay in Brussels” featuring in its page one headline, the Guardian honed in on EU lead negotiator Michel Barnier privately giving a scathing analysis of the Boris plan, describing it as a trap.