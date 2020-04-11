Coronavirus: PPE provision defended as Hancock confirms deaths of 19 NHS workers

Nineteen people working in the UK’s NHS have died from coronavirus during the pandemic, according to health secretary Matt Hancock, who said there is enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to go round if it is used correctly.

“My heart goes out to their families, these are people who have put themselves on the front line,” Mr Hancock said of those who have died.

“I’m particularly struck at the high proportion of people from minority ethnic backgrounds and people who have come to this country to work in the NHS who have died of coronavirus.

“I find it really upsetting actually and it is a testament to the fact that people who have come from all over the world have come and given their lives in service to the NHS and paid for that with their lives.”

Mr Hancock said his goal was to ensure that “everyone” working in a critical role gets what they need in terms of protective equipment but that the equipment needed to be used in line with official guidance.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) dismissed any suggestions that healthcare staff were “abusing or overusing” PPE.

RCN general secretary Dame Donna Kinnair told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday that no PPE was “more precious a resource than a healthcare worker’s life, a nurse’s life, a doctor’s life”.

She said that every day she was hearing from nurses saying they did not have enough PPE.

“I take offence actually that we are saying that healthcare workers are abusing or overusing PPE,” she said.

“I think what we know is, we don’t have enough supply and not enough regular supply of PPE...This is the number one priority nurses are bringing to my attention, that they do not have adequate supply of protective equipment.”

‘Dangerously low’

The BMA medical union warned on Friday that PPE supplies in London and Yorkshire were at “dangerously low levels”.

Mr Hancock acknowledged distributing masks, gloves, aprons and hand sanitiser to frontline workers is requiring a “Herculean logistical effort”.

He told BBC Breakfast on Saturday it was important that healthcare workers use the “right amount” of protective equipment.

“I am not impugning anyone who works for the NHS and I think they do an amazing job,” he said.

“But what I am reiterating, stressing, is the importance to use the right amount of PPE both to have enough and also to use it as the precious resource that it is.”

The latest figures from the UK Department of Health and Social Care showed that as of Thursday there were 8,958 hospital deaths from the disease — an increase of 980 on the previous day.

A British scientist has said that a vaccine to coronavirus could be ready as soon as September.

Vaccine

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, told The Times on Saturday that she was “80 per cent confident” that the vaccine being developed by her team would work, with human trials due to begin in the next fortnight.

“I think there’s a high chance that it will work based on other things that we have done with this type of vaccine,” she said.

“It’s not just a hunch and as every week goes by we have more data to look at... I would go for 80 per cent, that’s my personal view.”

The UK government is urging people to stay at home over Easter amid fears that with continuing good weather forecast, people would flock to parks and beaches and undermine its social distancing strategy.

Mr Hancock acknowledged Easter would be a “test of the nation’s resolve” but said the clear message from NHS staff battling to save desperately sick patients was “they need you to stay at home”.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson was continuing to recover following his discharge from the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital where he has been receiving treatment for coronavirus.

The prime minister was said to be able do “short walks” between rests, although Downing Street refused to be drawn on how long he was expected to remain in hospital.

With the government due to carry out the first three-week review of the lockdown measures next week, ministers are facing calls to explain how the restrictions will ultimately be lifted. - PA