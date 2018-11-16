Brexit deal: Gove will not quit May’s government, reports say

Prominent Brexiteer Michael Gove will not quit British prime minister Theresa May’s government but remain as environment minister, British media reported on Friday, after speculation about his future following the resignation of other senior figures.

“Michael is staying at Defra (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs),” a source close to Mr Gove told the Times. “He thinks it is important to continue working with cabinet colleagues to ensure the best outcome for the country.”

Ms May was grappling with the biggest crisis of her premiership on Friday after a draft divorce deal with the European Union provoked the resignations of senior ministers and mutiny in her party.

There is increased speculation in London this morning that Mrs may face a no-confidence vote. When 48 letters are submitted to the party’s so-called 1922 committee, Mrs will face a leadership challenge.

Unconfirmed reports in Britain today suggest that 48 letters have been submitted.

The uncertainty hit stock markets hard yesterday, with the Dublin market slumping 3.8 per cent, knocking an estimated €3 billion off the value of Irish shares, its worst one day performance in more than 2 years.

The was a rebound on Friday morning with the Irish Stock Exchange opening with gains of more than 1 per cent.

Sterling suffered its largest one-day drop in two years versus the euro on Thursday. Trading on Friday was calmer.

Mrs May said one of the issues she was working on with her government partners the DUP is what can be done within the UK to reassure people in the North about the terms of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

“We have had exchanges with the DUP about the issue in relation to Northern Ireland,” Mrs May said on Friday.

Sky sources: All government whips have been told to cancel any engagements today and return to London as a source close to the whip's office says a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister is now "likely" — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) November 16, 2018

“They have raised some questions with us, raised some concerns with us, and yes we are looking at those.

“One of the issues is what can we do in the UK ourselves - nothing to do with the deal with the EU - to help to reassure not just the DUP, but the people of Northern Ireland.”

Ms May denied she had a “testy exchange” with DUP leader Arlene Foster over the Brexit deal and insisted she still has the party’s backing.

“Yes, we are still working with the DUP,” she told London’s LBC radio.

More than two years since the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU in a shock referendum, it is still unclear how, on what terms or even if it will leave the EU as planned on March 29th, 2019.

Ever since winning the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 referendum, Ms May has sought to negotiate a Brexit deal that ensures that the United Kingdom leaves in the smoothest way possible.

But Brexit minister Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday over her deal, sending the pound tumbling. Some politicians in her own party openly sought to challenge her leadership and bluntly told her that the Brexit deal would not pass parliament.

Asked if she would contest any challenge to her position, Ms May replied: “Am I going to see this through? Yes.”

On Friday morning, Ms May faced a call to stand down as prime minister from a Conservative councillor as she took calls on an LBC radio phone-in.

The man, who identified himself as Daniel from Louth, said he “commended” the PM for trying to strike a Brexit deal with the EU but “sadly that has not worked”.

And he asked her: “Please prime minister, tell me why do you think you should stay on as PM when you have failed - despite your no doubt honourable intentions - to (deliver on) the referendum result?

“If you cannot do that, I respectfully ask you to do the right thing in the national interest and stand down to allow someone from the Brexit camp to take the lead. There is still time to sort this out.”

Ms May responded by going through details of the draft withdrawal agreement.

“You’re absolutely right that for a lot of people who voted Leave, what they wanted to do was make sure that decisions on things like who can come into this country would be taken by us here in the UK, and not by Brussels, and that’s exactly what the deal I’ve negotiated delivers,” she said.

The EU and Britain need an agreement to keep trade flowing between the world’s biggest trading bloc and the United Kingdom, home to the biggest international financial centre.

Supporters of Brexit say while the divorce might bring some short-term instability, in the longer term it will allow the United Kingdom to thrive and also enable deeper EU integration without such a powerful reluctant member.

Meanwhile, proponents of closer relations with the EU in her own party and the Labour opposition say the deal squanders the advantages of membership for little gain.

The deal will need the backing of about 320 of parliament’s 650 politicians to pass.

“It is ... mathematically impossible to get this deal through the House of Commons. The stark reality is that it was dead on arrival,” said Conservative Brexit-supporting lawmaker Mark Francois. – Reuters/Press Association