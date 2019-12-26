Binyamin Netanyahu declares victory in battle for party leadership

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has declared victory in his primary election battle for leadership of the Likud party.

He made the declaration in a tweet just over an hour after polls closed.

Official results were expected later on Friday.

A victory would mean that Mr Netanyahu will lead Likud during March elections, Israel’s unprecedented third election in less than a year.

“A tremendous victory!” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. “With God’s help and yours, I will lead Likud to a resounding victory in the upcoming elections and continue to lead Israel to unprecedented achievements.”

He defeated former cabinet minister Gideon Sa’ar, who mounted a rare challenge to Mr Netanyahu after the prime minister failed to form a government following two inconclusive elections this year. – AP and Bloomberg