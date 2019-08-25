G7: Tensions rise as Iranian minister makes ‘surprise’ appearance

Iran’s foreign minister flew into the French resort hosting a G7 summit on Sunday, an unexpected twist to a meeting already troubled by differences between US president Donald Trump and Western allies over a raft of issues, including Iran.

Mohammad Javad Zarif was holding talks with his French counterpart to assess what conditions could lead to a de-escalation of tension between Tehran and Washington, a French official said.

The French official said that at this stage there was no plan for Mr Zarif to meet members of US president Donald Trump’s delegation at the summit venue, the Basque beachside town of Biarritz in southwest France.

Iranian UN mission spokesman Alireza Miryousefi posted on Twitter: “No meeting with Americans in Biarritz.”

Asked about reports of Mr Zarif’s arrival at Biarritz, which had been closed for the Saturday-Monday summit of the seven industrialised nations, Mr Trump said: “No comment.”

However, a White House official later said Mr Trump was not forewarned by France that Iran’s foreign minister would meet a French delegation on the sidelines of the summit, saying the appearance was “a surprise”.

European leaders have struggled to calm a deepening confrontation between Iran and the US since Mr Trump pulled his country out of Iran’s internationally brokered 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on the Iranian economy.

Earlier on Sunday at the summit, Mr Trump appeared to brush aside French efforts to mediate with Iran, saying that while he was happy for Paris to reach out to Tehran to defuse tensions, he would carry on with his own initiatives.

France said G7 leaders had agreed president Emmanuel Macron should hold talks on the issue and pass on messages to Iran. However, Mr Trump, who has pushed a maximum pressure policy on Iran, distanced himself from the proposal, saying he had not even discussed it.

Mr Macron, who has taken the lead in trying to defuse tensions, fearing that a collapse of the nuclear deal could set the Middle East ablaze, met Mr Zarif on Friday. The aim of the meeting was to discuss plans to ease the crisis, including reducing some US sanctions or providing Iran with an economic compensation mechanism.

In response to the tougher US sanctions and what it says is the inability of European powers party to the deal – France, the UK and Germany – to compensate it for lost oil revenue, Tehran has responded with a series of moves, including retreating from some of its commitments to limit its nuclear activity made under the deal.

The US has made no indication it will ease any sanctions and it is unclear what kind of compensation mechanism Mr Macron wants to offer Iran, given at this stage a proposed trade channel for humanitarian and food exchanges with Iran is still not operational.

Mr Macron has also said that in return for any concessions he would expect Iran to comply fully with the nuclear deal and for Iran to engage in new negotiations that would cover its ballistic missile programme and regional activities.

Getting along

Mr Trump insisted on Sunday that he was getting along well with other leaders of a group that includes the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan as well as the US.

But rifts have emerged between the states on issues ranging from Mr Trump’s quickening trade war with China to the nuclear ambitions of Iran and North Korea, and the question of whether Russia’s president Vladimir Putin should be readmitted to the group.

Russia was excluded from what used to be the G8 in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimea and then backed an anti-Kiev rebellion in the industrial region of Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

A European official who declined to be named said Russia was the most contentious issue discussed at a dinner on Saturday evening, with Japan neutral and Italy leaning slightly towards the US position.

“[The conversation] became a bit tense over this idea of the G7 being a club of liberal democracies . . . that point was clearly not shared by the US president,” the official said.

Mr Trump’s argument was that on a number of issues, like Iran and Syria, it made more sense to have Mr Putin involved in the group’s talks given that Russia is a key player there.

New British prime minister Boris Johnson on Sunday congratulated Mr Macron for hosting a difficult dinner encounter.

“You’re doing well,” Mr Johnson said on the sidelines of the summit. “You did very well last night, my God, that was a difficult one, you did really, you did really well.”

The G7 gathering is taking place against a backdrop of worries that a global economic downturn could be exacerbated by the escalating tariff war between Washington and Beijing.

Mr Johnson voiced concern on Saturday about creeping protectionism and said those who support tariffs “are at risk of incurring the blame for the downturn in the global economy”. Sitting across from Mr Trump on Sunday, he said: “We’re in favour of trade peace on the whole, and dialling it down if we can.”

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte warned other leaders of the dangers of protectionism and urged Washington not to follow through on its threat to impose tariffs on German autos.

However, the White House doubled down on its aggressive stance towards trade with China.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, explaining what Mr Trump meant at a summit news conference when he said he had had second thoughts after he raised tariffs against China last week, said he meant that he wished he had raised them higher.

Underlining the multilateral discord, even before the summit began Mr Trump had threatened the meeting’s host, saying Washington would tax French wine “like they’ve never seen before” unless Paris dropped a digital tax affecting US technology companies.

Broaden debate

Looking to broaden the scope of debate, Mr Macron has invited several African leaders to discuss problems facing their continent at the summit, while leaders from India, Australia, Chile and Spain are due to attend a dinner on Sunday where the focus will be on the environment and other issues.

However, senior US officials accused Mr Macron of looking “to fracture the G7” by focusing on “niche issues” rather than major global concerns.

France denied this, pointing to Sunday’s initial session covering the economy, trade and security – areas that used to draw easy consensus but are now sources of great friction.

Mr Trump upended last year’s G7 meeting in Canada, walking out early and disassociating himself from the final communique.

Mr Trump also appears at odds with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe over the seriousness of North Korea’s series of launches of short-range missiles.

Mr Trump, who prizes his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, told reporters the launches did not violate an agreement and were in line with what others were doing. Mr Abe, sitting across from him, said they breached UN resolutions.

The missile launches have complicated attempts to restart talks between US and North Korean negotiators over the future of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

At the start of the day, Mr Trump said the UK would have a major trade deal with Washington after it leaves the EU. Asked what his advice on Brexit was for Mr Johnson, he replied: “He needs no advice, he is the right man for the job.”

While the transatlantic rift is the most stark, there are also deep divisions within the European camp, with Mr Johnson making his G7 debut at a time when he is struggling to persuade EU capitals to renegotiate the terms of the UK’s exit from the bloc, which Mr Johnson has said will happen on October 31st come what may. – Reuters